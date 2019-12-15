Jealous man hacks wife to death after argument in Vijayawada's Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A man hacked his wife to death at Mallavalli village in Bapulapadu mandal of Krishna district on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.Hanuman Junction Circle Inspector DV Ramana said that the deceased was identified as K Lakshmi (30).

She married K Venkata Ratnam, a native of Agiripalli village in Adavinekkalam mandal, thirteen years ago. They have two daughters.

“During our preliminary investigation, we came to know that the accused had along with another person purchased three acres of land with his dowry amount of `2.25 lakh. After seeing his wife talking to his partner, Ratnam became jealous, according to the inspector.

Suspecting infidelity, Ratnam harassed her and reportedly demanded more dowry. Lakshmi had even gone to her parents’ home for bringing the additional amount, he said.The duo allegedly engaged in heated arguments on the late hours of Friday. Losing his cool, the accused hacked his wife to death and fled from the scene. A team of police personnel inspected the crime scene and registered a case against Ratnam.