Vijayawada cab driver harasses Mumbai woman, held

The police during their investigation found that he was residing in Vijayawada.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The City police’s cyber crime division arrested a youth and handed him over to their Mumbai counterparts on Saturday. The accused was identified as Vijay Alexander, a native of Chennai who was working in the city as a cab driver. As per reports, a woman in Mumbai lodged a complaint that she was being harassed by a person on social media platforms for the past one year. Consequently, a cyber stalking case was registered against the accused.

The police during their investigation found that he was residing in Vijayawada. Proceeding further, Mumbai Cyber Crime inspector Pramod Koppikar and his team reached the city and requested Police Commissioner Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao to assist them in nabbing the accused.

‘’With his technical knowledge, the accused gathered personal details of a Mumbai-based woman from a matrimonial site. Since the past one year, he started harassing her by sending her abusive messages on social media. Vexed with Vijay’s behaviour, the woman lodged a complaint,’’ a police official said, adding that the accused was arrested under Ajit Singh Nagar police station limits and handed over to Koppikar’s team. The accused was taken into custody and produced before court. 

Comments

