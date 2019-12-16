Home Cities Vijayawada

Kuchipudi performance steals audiences' hearts in Vijayawada

Published: 16th December 2019 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2019 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

Artistes performing Kuchipudi dance ballet Rukmini Krishna at PB Siddhartha auditorium on Sunday

Artistes performing Kuchipudi dance ballet Rukmini Krishna at PB Siddhartha auditorium on Sunday | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Public outpouring of love went through the roof at Siddhartha Auditorium when Kuchipudi dancer Deepika Reddy and her team performed a scintillating ballet titled ‘Krishna Rukmini’ on Sunday.

The audience was mesmerised with the beautiful and artistic narration of the mythological story of Rukmini and Krishna’s love and how Krishna rescued the princess of Vidarbha from the clutches of king Shishupala.

The team began its performance with an invocation to various deities, followed by the depiction of various scenes from the mythological episode. The depiction of the scene in which Rukmini writes a letter in sadness to Krishna and is distressed while waiting for his reply earned rave reviews from the audience.

The dance play was choreographed by Reddy, script penned by R Nrusimha Sarma and music given by D Srinivas Venkata Sastry. It was an outcome of months of rigorous practice and dedication towards the intricacies of the dance form, Reddy said.

