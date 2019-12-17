Home Cities Vijayawada

Railway Pension Adalat settles 129 grievances in Vijayawada division

Pensioners can directly approach the Personnel and Accounts Officers for redressal of their grievances on any working day without waiting for the next Pension Adalat, he said. 

Published: 17th December 2019 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada railway station

Vijayawada railway station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   In all, 148 grievances were registered during the Pension Adalat 2019 in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) held at the Railway Auditorium in the city on Monday. Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas who participated in the Pension Adalat as a chief guest, said that its main objective is speedy redressal of pensioners’ grievances.  Of the total 148, 129 non-financial grievances were redressed and for nine grievances a sum of `11,05,392 was arranged for payment of dues. 

The DRM said 24,097 Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) were generated after the Seventh Central Pay Commission came into force and only 58 cases related PPOs are pending due to non-availability of proper records and information. Pensioners can directly approach the Personnel and Accounts Officers for redressal of their grievances on any working day without waiting for the next Pension Adalat, he said. 

“The Vijayawada Division has a total strength of 25,000 pensioners and only 148 grievances were received during the current Adalat, which clearly reflects the efficiency of our division in resolving grievances,” he said. 

The DRM advised the pensioners to get their names enrolled for the Unique Medical Identification (UMID) Medical Cards to avail of medical services at referral hospitals without any hassles. He lauded the efforts of the organisers in achieving the objectives of Pension Adalat by resolving the grievances of the retired employees. Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) MVS Ramaraju was present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pension Adalat settles case Vijayawada
India Matters
The wayside eatery run by students at Thuravoor. (Photo | EPS)
To help classmate's sister, 32 college students in Kerala open roadside eatery, sell and serve food
Telecom companies Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio (File Photos)
Airtel, Vodafone and Jio have new recharge plans, see which one is the cheapest! 
K Jayalakshmi
Family's sole breadwinner, grit propels this TN government school girl to NASA
FASTag sticker
Owing to shortage of chips in tags, Centre defers FASTag implementation by a month

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jamia student recalls barbaric assault by police officers in university library
Peaceful protest outside Jamia varsity against Citizenship Amendment Act
Gallery
Protests against the Citizenship Act singed Delhi on Sunday with students of Jamia Millia Islamia University, who staged a sit-in, clashing with the police and getting caned and tear-gassed leaving 200 injured in New Friends Colony area. (Photos | PTI, EP
Citizenship Act stir: Delhi Police crackdown on protesting Jamia students draws flak
Recently Twitter had released the list of top 10 most tweeted hashtags of 2019. As Lok Sabha Elections 2019 bagged the top spot, here is the complete list. (Photo | Agencies)
Vijay's Bigil to Ayodhya Verdict: Top 10 most tweeted hashtags in India in 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp