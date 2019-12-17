Railway Pension Adalat settles 129 grievances in Vijayawada division

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In all, 148 grievances were registered during the Pension Adalat 2019 in Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) held at the Railway Auditorium in the city on Monday. Divisional Railway Manager P Srinivas who participated in the Pension Adalat as a chief guest, said that its main objective is speedy redressal of pensioners’ grievances. Of the total 148, 129 non-financial grievances were redressed and for nine grievances a sum of `11,05,392 was arranged for payment of dues.

The DRM said 24,097 Pension Payment Orders (PPOs) were generated after the Seventh Central Pay Commission came into force and only 58 cases related PPOs are pending due to non-availability of proper records and information. Pensioners can directly approach the Personnel and Accounts Officers for redressal of their grievances on any working day without waiting for the next Pension Adalat, he said.

“The Vijayawada Division has a total strength of 25,000 pensioners and only 148 grievances were received during the current Adalat, which clearly reflects the efficiency of our division in resolving grievances,” he said.

The DRM advised the pensioners to get their names enrolled for the Unique Medical Identification (UMID) Medical Cards to avail of medical services at referral hospitals without any hassles. He lauded the efforts of the organisers in achieving the objectives of Pension Adalat by resolving the grievances of the retired employees. Additional Divisional Railway Manager (Infrastructure) MVS Ramaraju was present.