Vijayawada youth festival a big draw

Students of various schools from Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Machilipatnam and Gudivada divisions of Krishna district took part in the youth festival.

Published: 17th December 2019 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th December 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

A folk dance being presented at the youth festival held in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | P Ravindra Babu/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Tourism M Srinivasa Rao inaugurated the district-level youth festival at Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao Government Music College in the city on Monday. Addressing a gathering of hundreds of students, he said, “Being active in curricular activities is equally important along with studies. This kind of competitions instil confidence in students, which is very important in today’s competitive world. I am glad to see so many participants as this is the sign that the art is alive and actively accepted by the future of the State.”

Students of various schools from Vijayawada, Nuzvid, Machilipatnam and Gudivada divisions of Krishna district took part in the youth festival. Classical dance, classical singing, classical instrument playing, folk song singing, folk dance, one act play, drama, elocution and other competitions were organised as part of the festival. 

District Collector A Md Imtiaz said that the winners of this event will be eligible for the State level youth festival and those who qualify in the State level event, will represent Andhra Pradesh at the national level youth festival, which will be held at Lucknow on January 12, 2020. The students who participated in the event were the winners of divisional and zonal level competitions. 

“This is a good platform for our children to showcase their talent. Also participating in front of such a huge crowd makes them confident and ready to face challenges in their future boldly. The government should conduct this kind of competitions more often and make it compulsory for every school to participate in the events to encourage students and tap their talent,” said Meenakshi Yarlagadda, mother of a participant.Three winners were declared for each competition at the end of the day.

