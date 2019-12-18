Home Cities Vijayawada

3 new forensic labs in Vijayawada to speed up probe in rape cases soon

Officers ordered to finish investigation, frame charges within a week, says DGP

Published: 18th December 2019 09:44 AM

DGP D Gautam Sawang conducted a workshop on Disha Act with SPs at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday

DGP D Gautam Sawang conducted a workshop on Disha Act with SPs at the police headquarters in Mangalagiri on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Three advanced Forensic Science Laboratories (FSLs) will come up at Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam and Tirupati. Disclosing this here on Tuesday, Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said the police department was committed to providing safety and security of vulnerable sections in the State.

Addressing a workshop conducted here at Police Headquarters in Mangalagiri with all the district heads and city police commissioners on the Andhra Pradesh Criminal Law (Amendment) 2019 Bill (AP Disha Act), Sawang was of the view that there was an urgent need to create a quick mechanism in obtaining medical reports such as birth certificate, DNA reports and others involving revenue, medical, women and child welfare and forensic departments in order to expedite investigation and trial in sexual assault cases within 21 days of committing the crime.

Sawang also said the Disha Act was proposed with the objective of rendering speedy justice to the victims of sexual assaults and harassment on social media.“We are taking all measures to get the necessary reports such as medical, postmortem and DNA as early as possible by taking along all the departments concerned.
Our officers have been told to explore ways to finish investigation and framing of charges in less than a week,” the DGP said.

He also said the police department was making all possible ways to strengthen the forensic system in the State and proposals were sent to the government to sanction fast track/special courts. “To achieve this goal, three FSLs centres would be established in the State to reduce the time in obtaining required reports in tough cases,” he explained.During the workshop, the SPs and police commissioners were asked to identify the problems while filing charge sheets, forensic and DNA reports.

TAGS
Forensic lab Vijayawda
