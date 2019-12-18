Arrangements complete Vijayawda's Durga Malleswara temple for nine day pligrim visit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Arrangements have been made at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri to ensure smooth conducting of the nine-day Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment from December 18 to 26.

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, Durga temple Executive Officer (EO) MV Suresh Babu said all arrangements for the relinquishment process has been completed and asked devotees to make a queue, while entering Vinayaka Swamy Temple on Canal Road.

He also said special officers will provide Bhavani devotees across the eight-km Giri Pradikshana stretch with drinking water, buttermilk and other required facilities.