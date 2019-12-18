Home Cities Vijayawada

Four arrested in Vijayawada by CTF sleuths in poker scam

App worth Rs 1.6 lakh, phones with secret camera, micro earphones, scanned playing cards, two remotes seized

Published: 18th December 2019 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2019 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

poker

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioners’ Task Force (CTF) arrested four persons for planning poker scam and loot people during the upcoming Sankranti on Tuesday.The four accused were identified as Sk Munna (42), Sk Hazarat (33), Nemaala Sanjeev (32) and Nemaala Narayana (28), all residents of Vijayawada.

Addressing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) D Nagendrakumar said the Task Force officials got a tip-off from reliable sources that four persons were indulging in a high-tech gambling racket, raided their a house in Electricity Colony under the Patamata police station limits. The four were caught red-handed preparing for the scam.

They reportedly came to know about the technology and technique through a video on YouTube.
Accordingly, they ordered a specially designed mobile application, ‘CVK 500 Poker Analyzer’, secret camera mobile phone, mobile scanning watch, micro ear-in pieces and scanned poker cards from a Delhi-based trader online.

“With the help of the mobile application, the accused would be able to know who is going to win the game. Then they would cheat the opponents by making more bets and the specially designed phone with a hidden camera would scan the cards before the game starts, alerting the organisers through micro ear-in pieces,” JCP Nagendrakumar said.

The police seized mobile application worth `1.6 lakh, secret camera cell phones, mobile scanning watches, two remotes, six spare batteries, micro earphones and scanned playing cards from the spot.
A case under relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Gambling Act and Section 420 of IPC were registered. Further investigation is underway.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada poker scam
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prabhu Chawla
Is Citizenship Amendment Act meant to save Constitution or mere vote bank politics?
Chennai students continue to protest against CAA
Gallery
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
After days of silence, the Malayalam movie industry has finally come out against the controversial Citizenship Act with prominent actors rallying to support those protesting against the new law. (Photos | Facebook)
Citizenship Amendment Act stir: From Parvathy to Mammootty, Malayalam movie world reacts to student crackdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp