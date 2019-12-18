Four arrested in Vijayawada by CTF sleuths in poker scam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Commissioners’ Task Force (CTF) arrested four persons for planning poker scam and loot people during the upcoming Sankranti on Tuesday.The four accused were identified as Sk Munna (42), Sk Hazarat (33), Nemaala Sanjeev (32) and Nemaala Narayana (28), all residents of Vijayawada.

Addressing the media, Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP) D Nagendrakumar said the Task Force officials got a tip-off from reliable sources that four persons were indulging in a high-tech gambling racket, raided their a house in Electricity Colony under the Patamata police station limits. The four were caught red-handed preparing for the scam.

They reportedly came to know about the technology and technique through a video on YouTube.

Accordingly, they ordered a specially designed mobile application, ‘CVK 500 Poker Analyzer’, secret camera mobile phone, mobile scanning watch, micro ear-in pieces and scanned poker cards from a Delhi-based trader online.

“With the help of the mobile application, the accused would be able to know who is going to win the game. Then they would cheat the opponents by making more bets and the specially designed phone with a hidden camera would scan the cards before the game starts, alerting the organisers through micro ear-in pieces,” JCP Nagendrakumar said.

The police seized mobile application worth `1.6 lakh, secret camera cell phones, mobile scanning watches, two remotes, six spare batteries, micro earphones and scanned playing cards from the spot.

A case under relevant sections of the Andhra Pradesh Gambling Act and Section 420 of IPC were registered. Further investigation is underway.