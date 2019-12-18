More than 300 take part in science exhibition in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: More than 300 students from various schools and colleges participated in the science exhibition conducted as part of the ongoing national training programme, Eco Next-Eco Air and Eco Connect at PB Siddhartha College of Arts and Science in Vijayawada.

The students displayed various projects exhibiting solutions to curb all types of environmental pollution.

“Vertical gardening is one of the best ways to reduce air pollution inside homes as the type of creepers and plants used in such a process don’t need much watering and absorb huge quantity of carbon dioxide along with other toxic gasses such as methane, while exhaling oxygen,” said P Disha, whose team displayed a model showing the process of vertical gardening and how it can be executed.

Nearly 20 projects were displayed by students of various classes. “The projects displayed at the exhibition are very easy to implement and are also cost-effective. If each citizen of the country adopts one of these projects, nearly 50 per cent of the pollution can be reduced naturally,” said professor Ajay Katragadda, key note speaker at the programme.