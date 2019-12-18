Ticket checking drive at Vijayawada railway stations: Rs 3.31 lakh fine collected

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of the Vijayawada division of South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a massive ticket checking drive under the supervision of assistant commercial manager K Kamalakar Babu at Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem and Bhimadolu stations on Tuesday.

Nine ticket checking squads comprising of 35 Travel Ticket Examiners (TTEs) and 10 Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel participated in the ticket checking drive and collected `3.31 lakh as penalty from 797 offenders travelling without ticket.

During the drive, the squads inspected 14 express trains and three passenger trains. Male passengers travelling in ladies’ coaches and unauthorized passengers travelling in Divyangjan coaches were reprimanded and sent to other coaches.

Speaking on the occasion, senior divisional commercial manager P Bhasker Reddy said that the main objective behind conducting the drive is to curb ticket-less travel and create fear among habitual offenders. The drive is not only to prevent loss of revenue but also to ensure a comfortable and safe journey of rail passengers, he added.