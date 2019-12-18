Vijayawada cops trace missing girl in three hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna Lanka police traced a 16-year-old girl within three hours of her parents lodging a missing complaint on Tuesday.

According to Krishna Lanka circle inspector (CI) K Chandrasekhar, the girl, who hails from Balaji Nagar under the Krishna Lanka police station limits, reportedly left a letter explaining reasons for running away. In the letter, she alleged that her parents scolded her for talking to a cousin and hence she decided to leave home.

Based on a complaint lodged by her mother K Kumari, police formed two special teams and initiated a search for the missing girl.“With the help of her phone’s signal, we traced her location in three hours and handed her over to her parents after giving counselling,” said the CI.

Constable suspended for extortion

Guntur: Guntur district urban SP PHD Ramakrishna suspended a constable for extorting money from a person at Mangalagiri on Monday. According to the SP, P Govinda Rao is employed as a constable in the East Police Division of Mangalagiri urban police in Guntur urban district. He collected money by threatening a Sk Basha at Manglagiri town on December 13. A case was registered against Govinda Rao after Basha filed a complaint against him with the police. Following primary inquiry, the accused was arrested and sent to jail as he was found guilty of extortion. Then, Ramakrishna issued suspension orders. “The accused constable was suspended and further inquiry is under process. Stern action will be taken against any police official, if they are found to have violated discipline and norms,” the SP said.