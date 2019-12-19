Andhra Pradesh DGP launches All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship logo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang on Wednesday launched the website, logo and teaser of the four-day 20th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship-2019 to be held from Thursday at Visakhapatnam. The championship is being organised by All India Police Sports Control Board (AIPSCB) and DGPs, senior police officials from various States will take part in the tournament.

Speaking to officials through video conference, Sawang reviewed the arrangements for the event and instructed ADGP (Sports) N Sridhar Rao and Visakhapatnam commissioner of police (CP) RK Meena to make elaborate security arrangements for the VIPs attending the opening ceremony.