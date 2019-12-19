BJP national spokesperson Narasimha Rao seeks probe into alleged TDP ‘insider trading’

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the move of the State government to have three capitals in the State, BJP national spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao has sought an inquiry into the allegations of ‘insider trading’ by TDP leaders in Amaravati. “The government should make its stand clear on the action to be taken against the TDP leaders involved in insider trading in lands acquired for Amaravati,’’ Narasimha Rao said.

He said decentralisation will help in the development of all regions. Narasimha Rao said the Sivaramakrishnan committee also suggested for decentralised development of the State, but the previous government focused more on graphics to construct the capital. The BJP leader also said the government should ensure justice to the farmers who gave their lands for capital.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP TG Venkatesh asked the Jagan’s government to set up branches of executive, judiciary and legislature in all the three proposed capitals. Mini secretariat must be established in Amaravati and Kurnool and mini Assembly must be established in Kurnool and Visakhapatnam and also High Court benches must be established in Amaravati and Visakhapatnam, he added. Venkatesh said, “We want cities to be established in an Indian model and not in the model of South Africa.”