Decentralisation government agenda, final call only after panel report: Andhra PR Minister Perni

Perni Venkataramaiah said that Secretariat and High Court were located in separate cities in several States and decentralisation will pave way for overall development of the State. 

Published: 19th December 2019 09:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th December 2019 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Amid talks of shifting of Secretariat and other administrative buildings from Amaravati with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hinting at forming executive capital in Visakhapatnam, Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) has said the Chief Minister had only stated that the committee looking into the location of the capital might recommend three capitals — Executive, Judicial and Legislative — and that no decision was taken on the issue.

“Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had only said that the committee might recommend three capitals. The final decision will be taken only after the committee formed to study the location of capital city submits its report,’’ he said and added that decentralisation of administration is on government’s agenda. 
Nani added that the government would make the committee recommendations open and seek the opinion of the public.  

Nani said that Secretariat and High Court were located in separate cities in several States and decentralisation will pave way for overall development of the State. He accused Opposition parties of instigating the capital farmers and making them stage protests over the shifting of capital from the region.
“Just see the number of farmers who are protesting and those who have given their lands. This shows that the protests are instigated,’’ he alleged.  

Meanwhile, Minister K Kanna Babu said that Jagan Mohan Reddy made his stand clear on the capital issue. “Jagan clearly said that there is a need for decentralised development. What is wrong in it?’’ he sought to know and said the TDP leaders were making the issue a controversy only out of fear of losing the properties they acquired in Amaravati.

Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan said that earlier also they have requested the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to set up High Court in Kurnool, but their pleas fell on deaf ears. 
“Now with the Judicial Capital proposal, Jagan is fulfilling our wish,’’ he said.

