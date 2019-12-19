Replace defunct drainage pipelines with new ones: VMC commissioner Venkatesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After receiving reports of drains overflowing, Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh directed the engineering department officials to identify the defunct drainage pipelines hindering the flow and replace them with new ones at the earliest. The civic body chief, accompanied by city planner B Lakshmana Rao, were conducting an inspection at division 13 on Wednesday when they received the complaints from the residents.

During his visit, Venkatesh interacted with sanitation workers and asked them about the methods being followed for segregation of waste from households and commercial establishments. He directed them to carry the radio frequency identification (RFID) tag scanners with them and scan the code plate fixed on each household after segregating the waste. A group of sanitation workers complained to the commissioner about the delay in payment of their salary. Venkatesh assured them of looking into the matter.

The duo further proceeded to Kedareswarapet where they came across several illegal constructions mushrooming near VL Datta School. Instructions were given to the town planning department officials to raze down the illegal structures at the earliest. Later, he proceeded to Nandamuri Nagar, inspected plan of a high-rise building and directed the officials concerned to approve the plan after considering all required documents.