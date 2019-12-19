Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Cyber Crime police serves notice to bank for negligence

The complainant claimed that he received a call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a bank employee and made him believe that his account will be frozen due to mismatch in his DOB.

Published: 19th December 2019 09:00 AM

Cyber crime, IT act, Online fraud



By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Cyber Crime police served notices to Infrastructure Development Finance Company (IDFC) Bank for the delay in providing data related to a crime reported two weeks ago in the city. According to Cyber Crime police station Circle Inspector (CI) K Shivaji, a cheating case as reported at Bhavanipuram police station. The complainant claimed that he received a phone call from an unknown person who introduced himself as a bank employee and made him believe that his bank account will be frozen due to mismatch in the date of birth.

Believing that the accused is an official from the bank, the complainant uploaded his credentials via a website link provided by the fraudster through SMS. After submitting the details, the complainant received a message that Rs 6.09 lakh was transferred to another account. 

Based on the complaint, officials conducted an investigation and observed that the amount was transferred to IDFC bank. “IDFC bank took four days’ time to provide the beneficiary account number. By the time we managed to trace the accused, the money was withdrawn from the account,” said Shivaji. 

He also said they have served legal notices to the bank directing them to send a legal expert who looks over these issues to appear before the investigating officer. “Even after the deadline, the bank officials failed to respond. This is nothing but gross negligence. Now we are considering legal proceedings against them,” the CI added.

TAGS
Cyber Crime Vijayawada Cyber Crime police Bank fraud
