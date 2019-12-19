VRO in ACB net for accepting Rs 16K bribe

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught a village revenue officer (VRO) red-handed while demanding and accepting bribe from a complainant near the Tahsildar office in Tiruvur Mandal on Wednesday. The accused was identified as Pothuraju Jayakrishna who was working as VRO at Rajupeta village in Tiruvur Mandal.

According to ACB officials, the accused demanded bribe from a complainant named K Chandramouleswara Rao to process the patted passbooks for his wife and daughter. Not willing to pay him a bribe, he lodged a complaint with ACB, who caught him while receiving Rs 16,000 cash. During the phenolphthalein test, both his hands tested positive. The accused has been taken into custody and investigation is underway.