De-addiction centre in Vijayawada soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the new excise policy stressed the need of building de-addiction centres in every district and the State government gave its nod for the same, works are yet to start.

In Krishna district, officials are still studying the locations. They are planning to operate the centres that are being run by NGOs, as opposed to building them from scratch. Officials have decided to set up the centre in the city.

“The centres are going to be set up soon, we have identified some centres run by NGOs and we will finalise the plan of action once we pay them a visit,” said district collector A Md Imtiaz.