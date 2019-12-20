Home Cities Vijayawada

Minor girl sexually assaulted in Governorpet, POCSO case filed against history-sheeter

The police informed that six cases have been registered against Varun on charges of violence and others. Eventually, a rowdy-sheet was opened at Machavaram police station.

Published: 20th December 2019 10:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2019 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Minor Rape

For representational purposes (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A minor girl (14) was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a history-sheeter in Governorpet. A case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been registered against the accused.

According to Governorpet police, the incident occured on December 15. However it came to light on Thursday, after the police arrested the accused identified as Varun Kumar alias Chennaraju (21). On Sunday, the accused sexually harassed her.

The girl informed her parents about the incident and they filed  a complaint with the police. In their complaint, the victim’s parents stated that the accused has been harassing their daughter under the pretext of love and marriage.

The police informed that six cases have been registered against Varun on charges of violence and others. Eventually, a rowdy-sheet was opened at Machavaram police station.

‘’Following the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, a team of officials were instructed to study the recent history sheeters registered in the city. We have gathered the CCTV footage and other evidences which were strong against the accused Varun and took him into custody,’’ said a police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijayawada minor assault Vijayawda history sheeter detained
India Matters
Citizenship Act stir: Being in denial about dissent may cost BJP dear
Ayesha Renna argues with the police after they beat up a fellow student during the protest | Arun Kumar
Meet the women protesters trending on Twitter after the Jamia standoff
Sana Ganguly. (Photo | Instagram/sanaganguly Verified)
Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana lashes out at CAA with excerpt from Khushwant Singh
Image for representational purposes.
Further relief for Jio rivals as TRAI extends IUC regime for a year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Video grab of Pradeep H R singing a Justin Bieber song | express
Just(in) a minute, a Karnataka farmer turns into Bieber!
DCP of Bengaluru singing National anthem to calm protestors.
Ending CAA stir Rathore style: DCP sings national anthem to protestors
Gallery
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
Bollywood celebrities continued to extend support to students of Delhi's Jamia University all through Tuesday even as many of them lashed out at the government over rising anti-CAA tension. (Photo | PTI)
Vicky Kaushal to Huma Qureshi: Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about Jamia violence
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp