Minor girl sexually assaulted in Governorpet, POCSO case filed against history-sheeter

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A minor girl (14) was allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a history-sheeter in Governorpet. A case under relevant sections of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 has been registered against the accused.

According to Governorpet police, the incident occured on December 15. However it came to light on Thursday, after the police arrested the accused identified as Varun Kumar alias Chennaraju (21). On Sunday, the accused sexually harassed her.

The girl informed her parents about the incident and they filed a complaint with the police. In their complaint, the victim’s parents stated that the accused has been harassing their daughter under the pretext of love and marriage.

The police informed that six cases have been registered against Varun on charges of violence and others. Eventually, a rowdy-sheet was opened at Machavaram police station.

‘’Following the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, a team of officials were instructed to study the recent history sheeters registered in the city. We have gathered the CCTV footage and other evidences which were strong against the accused Varun and took him into custody,’’ said a police official.