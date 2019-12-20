Objectionable comments on MLA Roja, YSRC women wing files complaint 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning comments made against MLA RK Roja and other women MLAs on social media platforms, the women wing of the YSRC filed a complaint with ADGP Ravi Shankar Ayyanar on Thursday. In her complaint, Twin Godavari and Prakasam district women wing coordinator P Lakshmi termed the act as indecent.

She also sought the ADGP to identify those involved in the matter and punish them severely. In return, RS Ayyanar assured the women leaders of initiating action against those guilty, irrespective of their status.

AP Mala Corporation chairperson P Ammaji and others were also present.