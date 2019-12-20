Police officers’ association flays former MP Diwakar Reddy’s remarks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Police Officers’ Association (Amaravati) took exception to the former MP JC Diwakar Reddy’s remarks against the State police and demanded that the higher authorities file a suo moto case against him. Diwakar Reddy, on Wednesday had said that he would make the police officials lick his boots, once TDP returned to power.

Addressing the press here on Thursday, association president J Srinivasa Rao asked the government to file a case against Diwakar Reddy for his comment under the Lunacy Act, 1845. He also sought the government to consider the former MP as mentally disabled and provide him with emergency medical services. Association general secretary Md Mastan Khan said it had become a routine affair for the former MP to comment on the police.