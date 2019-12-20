Home Cities Vijayawada

SWM panel chief inspects waste management, visits landfills; satisfied with VMC

The chairperson reviewed the functioning of the composting plant, plastic recycling unit, C&D waste processing plants and expressed his satisfaction.

State level municipal SWM committee Chairman Justice V Seshsaina Reddy visits solid waste management unit at Singh Nagar dumping yard on Thursday.

State level municipal SWM committee Chairman Justice V Seshsaina Reddy visits solid waste management unit at Singh Nagar dumping yard on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

VIJAYAWADA: State-level Municipal Solid Waste Management (SWM) committee chairperson V Seshasaina Reddy expressed his satisfaction over the practices adopted by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) over solid waste management on Thursday. He explained the measures to be followed in the future for proper handling of municipal solid waste to the officials.

The chairperson participated in a meeting organised by the VMC at a private hotel in the city on Thursday.
During the course of the meeting, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh highlighted the initiatives being taken by the civic body for effective implementation of solid waste management under its ambit.

Further, the duo proceeded to the dumpyard at Ajit Singh Nagar, where recently a major fire had broken out due to the accumulation of waste on its premises. Reddy directed the civic body officials to take precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening again at the dumpyard.

Chief Medical Officer for Health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao informed the chairperson that as part of their plan, the civic body has been segregating the wet and dry waste separately.

“Wet waste is handed over to compost plants and the waste which cannot be recycled is shifted to the dumping yard. Also, the VMC also produces organic manure from wet waste at the onsite compost plants. About 50 tonnes dry waste is recycled per day as part of the agreement signed between the VMC and a cement manufacturing company,” he said.  

Later, Reddy and Venkatesh proceeded to Pathapadu dumpyard as well.

