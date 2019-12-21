Energy code compliance comes under online building permission system

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has taken a major step towards the implementation of mandatory Andhra Pradesh Energy Conservation Building Code (APECBC) by integrating the ECBC compliance with the online Development Permission Management System (DPMS) for building approvals. All commercial buildings, other non-residential buildings that have a plot area of more than 1,000 square meters or built-up area of 2,000 square meters and multiplexes, hospitals, hotels and convention centres, irrespective of their build-up area, shall comply with the APECB code to get building approvals in urban local bodies.

Speaking at the valedictory function of Energy Conservation Week-2019 here on Friday, Energy Secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said that the AP Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department has issued a memo (No.2975494/M1/2019) upgrading the GO on ECBC 2017. Further the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) enabled the ECBC clause in online DPMS on Friday.

He said adoption of ECBC in commercial buildings is expected to save 30 per cent power, according to a study conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI), Hyderabad. It will reduce electricity bills apart from environmental benefits. The commercial buildings in the State need 3,000 MU of power. According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), implementation of ECBC measures in commercial buildings in India would translate to energy savings of around 300 billion units by 2030 and peak demand reduction of over 15 GW in a year. This would equivalent to savings of `35,000 crore and a CO2 reduction of 250 million tonnes.

Srikanth appealed to people to practice energy conservation and energy efficiency in their daily life which will benefit their families and eventually help the State economy.The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) is coordinating the implementation of the ECBC in the State with the support of BEE and empanelled 34 Third Party Assessors (TPAs) to check the ECBC compliance at design and occupancy stages in all the upcoming commercial buildings across the State.

Stating that over 130 members have qualified as ECBC experts in 2018-19, he said it will ensure availability of TPAs in all districts. Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) chief PL Narasimham said CRDA shall extend its full support to APSECM regarding ECBC.