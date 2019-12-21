Home Cities Vijayawada

Ensure supply of quality medicines at govt hospitals, Jagan directs health officials

Transportation facility should also be provided to such patients, he added.

Published: 21st December 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure supply of quality medicines at government hospitals as per the standards of the World Health Organisation by April, 2020.Speaking at a review meeting on ‘Nadu-Nedu’ at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, the CM said there should be no compromise on the quality of beds. Directing the officials to simplify the process for issuing certificates to those suffering from chronic diseases, the Chief Minister asked them to facilitate slot booking for such patients with the help of ANMs and issue certificates after conducting medical examination in the nearby area hospitals.

Transportation facility should also be provided to such patients, he added.Several issues such as sub-centres, hospitals, medical colleges, funds for new kidney and cancer hospitals were discussed during the meeting. The government is planning to set up 5,000 health sub-centres and the works will begin in the third or fourth week of January, 2020.The officials explained the manifesto promises in the health sector which were implemented and not taken up so far. 

The Arogyasri services are being implemented from November 1, providing super-specialty services in 72 hospitals in Hyderabad, 35 in Bengaluru and 23 in Chennai. From December 2, financial assistance to patients recovering after surgery is being provided. From December 15, as many as 510 types of medicines were made available in hospitals. The officials said that SADAREM camps have been set up in every Assembly constituency.

The officials told the Chief Minister that from January, new Arogyasri cards will be supplied and a pension of `10,000 will be provided to thalassaemia, sickle cell anaemia and dialysis patients. Around `3,000 per month pension will be provided to those who are confined to wheelchairs and people suffering from leprosy. They added 1,060 new 104 and 108 ambulances will be purchased by March 2020 and vacancies in the hospitals will be filled by May-end. 

CM to launch pilot project
Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on January 3 will launch a pilot project in which 2,000 diseases will be included under Aarogyasri services in West Godavari district. In all, 1,200 diseases will be included under Aarogyasri services in the other 12 districts. The officials were told to include cancer patients under Aarogyasri services,36,313 to get spectacles 2,000 to 3,000 require surgeries 

