HC asks firms to file details of dues owed by Discoms

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday directed the solar and wind power companies to submit details of dues that the Discoms owed to them. The officials were asked to crosscheck details in the records and determine the actual dues. Officials on both sides were asked to negotiate in this regard.Appearing on behalf of the Discoms, Advocate General S Sriram told the court that dues to solar and wind power companies will be cleared in four weeks.

He said as per the directions of the single-judge bench, the government has to pay `2.43 per unit of wind power and `2.44 per unit of solar power and the same were being implemented. The AG informed the court that as per PPAs as on November 30, 2019, solar and wind power companies were to be paid `1,450 crore, of which `355 crore has been paid.