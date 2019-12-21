Jagan took U-turn on capital: N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu has accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of taking a U-turn on the capital city. Jagan welcomed the decision to set up capital in Amaravati when he was in opposition. He even said 30,000 acres of land is needed for construction of a better capital city. Now he changed the stand and is attempting to destroy the capital city, but the TDP always stood by its stand,” he asserted.

Naidu, who was in Anantapur district on Friday, recalled that farmers of Amaravati cooperated with his government and gave 33,000 acres of land believing the promise that it will be a people’s capital and will emerge as a centre for generation of employment. But, the YSRC government was making mockery of the farmers. “In politics, benefit to people should be the priority, not individual gains. Decentralisation of development is not decentralisation of administration,’’ he maintained.

READ | 3 capitals will lead to several problems: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

Meanwhile, the TDP accused the YSRC leaders of indulging in land scam in Visakhapatnam. Former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao accused the followers of Jagan and YSRC Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy of involving in the 6,000-acre land scam in the port city. Stating that the GN Rao Committee lacks legal sanctity, TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar alleged that Jagan influenced the committee by stating that the State may have three capitals even before it submits report. TDP AP president K Kala Venkata Rao and party spokesperson Panchumarthi Anuradha alleged that the CM was doing “gimmicks” in the name of capitals to cover up his failures.