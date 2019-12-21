Land acquired for capital city project will be returned to farmers: AP panchayat raj minister

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has opined that decentralised development is the only solution to various problems of the State. Speaking to mediapersons in Tirupati, he made it clear that the land aquired from the farmers for the capital city project will be returned as 33,000 acres is not needed in Amaravati. “In Hyderabad, the Secretariat and the Assembly together are in just 200 acres. Where is the need for more than 33,000 acres in Amaravati?” he questioned.

The minister dismissed the Opposition claims that decentralisation is a hurdle for administration. He observed that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has announced several new constructions in Amaravati as temporary and today, Amaravati itself became a temporary capital. He said there is no need for Central consultation for the three-capital cities proposal for the State and opined that High Court in Rayalaseema augurs well for the development of the region.

Former minister and YSR MLA from Venkatagiri Anam Ramnarayana Reddy said people’s suggestions reflect in the recommendations of the GN Rao committee. He criticised Naidu for discarding the recommendations of the Sivaramakrishnan Commission, which suggested that there is no mandatory rule that the High Court should be located at the same place where Assembly and Secretariat are. The YSR Congress legislator said that the wrong decisions of the TDP chief are now being rectified.

Misquoted by section of media: YSRC MLA

YSRC MLA from Narasaraopet Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy said he was misquoted by a section of the media. “We all welcome Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s announcement of three capitals for the State. The TDP is unnecessarily politicising the issue, though it is in the larger interests of the State,” he said.