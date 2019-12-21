Pencil art expo for CM’s birthday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State government special representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar is going to celebrate Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s birthday in an innovative way on December 21. To celebrate the Chief Minister’s birthday, an exhibition of pencil sketches, depicting moments of Jagan’s Praja Sankalpa Yatra will be organised at Nakshatravanam, near CM’s Camp Office at Tadepalli in Guntur district.

Addressing the media on Friday, Rathnakar said that during the 3,648 km Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jagan Mohan Reddy learned about the problems of the people and the public also developed an affection for him. It created memorable moments in many people’s lives, he added.