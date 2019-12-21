Home Cities Vijayawada

VMC gets Rs 100 crore for development works

The 14th Finance Commission has sanctioned `100 crore for various development works to be executed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in the city.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The 14th Finance Commission has sanctioned Rs 100 crore for various development works to be executed by the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) in the city. Proceedings in this regard were released by the Commissioner of Directorate of Municipal Administration recently.

Over the last couple of months, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas inspected various parts of the city and sent a proposal to the State government requesting release of adequate funds for providing drinking water, improving sewage treatment plants and development of CC and BT roads, underground drainage system and parks, sources in the Corporation said. 

“After studying all proposals sent by the civic body, the CDMA has approved the proposed projects in the city and decided to credit Rs 100 crore to the VMC in a phased manner. As part of it, Rs 41.90 crore will be released initially, followed by Rs 43.25 crore in the second phase and Rs 14.60 crore as performance based grant,” said VMC superintendent engineer (projects) JV Rama Krishna.

Elaborating further, the SE informed that the funds from the first installment will be used for construction of 5 MGD pumping stations at One Town and Ranigari Thota at an estimated cost of Rs 6.30 crore; Rs 6 crore will be spent on strengthening drinking water supply under Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA). As much as Rs 13 crore would be used for completion of 3,136 houses under JNNURM scheme. Under the performance grants, a walking track and other amenities will be developed at Raghavaiah Park with Rs 1 crore; Rs 1.75 crore will be spent on developing Raghavaiah and Ambedkar parks as model parks.

