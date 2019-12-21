Why can’t we stay English medium move, HC asks Andhra govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday sought to know from the State government as to why it should not stay the GO mandating introduction of English medium from class I to VI in all government schools in the State. Directing the State and Central governments to file a counter-affidavit explaining in detail the reasons for converting all government schools to English medium schools, it made it clear that the decision of the State government will be subject to its final verdict.

The High Court bench was dealing with separate public interest litigation petitions filed by Rambhotla Srinivas Sudhish from East Godavari and Dr G Srinivas from West Godavari challenging GO 85 issued by the State government on November 20 introducing English medium in government schools.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheswari and Justice M Venkataramana issued interim orders, ruling that if government expenditure is incurred on printing textbooks, and conducting training classes among other things for introduction of English medium in all government schools, the amount spent could be recovered from the government officials concerned.

Hearing deferred to January 27

This, in case, its final verdict goes against the government decision.The bench deferred hearing on the petitions to January 27 after issuing notices to the Union HRD Ministry, school and education department principal secretary/commissioner to file counter-affidavits.

In a related development, YSRC MLA TJR Sudhakar Babu said it was unfortunate that Rambhotla, a BJP member, and Srinivas had filed PILs in the court.

“I don’t know if BJP endorses Rambhotla’s petition but the YSRC opposes his petition. It is unfortunate that efforts are being made to deprive the backward classes and minorities of English education,”Sudhakar Babu said.However, he said nobody could question the wisdom of the court but can only request it to encourage efforts of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to provide English medium education to the poor.