39 students escape unhurt in Vijayawada school bus accident

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Around 39 students belonging to the St Mathew's Public School in Vijayawada on Monday narrow escape in a road accident from their field trip near Hyderabad, injuring two persons.

Their bus hit a lorry near Choutuppal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district in the early hours of Monday. The school children had visited Wonder La amusement park in the outskirts of Hyderabad and were returning in a bus to Vijayawada.

The driver of the bus rammed the vehicle into a lorry that was moving ahead, causing injury to the driver as well as the bus cleaner.

Fortunately, none of the 39 students suffered any injury in the accident.

The police have booked a case and are looking into the incident.