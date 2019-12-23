Cheating case filed against woman in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Machavaram police filed a cheating case against a woman for reportedly collecting money in promise of government jobs on Sunday.

According to the police, one Y Srinivas filed a complaint against Deepthi, alleging that she had collected Rs 4 lakh from him promising a government job and failed to repay the amount.

When she did not fulfil her promise, the youngster went to her house asking for the money. Allegedly, Deepthi and her family tried to attack him then.

After conducting investigation, the Machavaram police filed a cheating case under Section 420 of IPC and took two persons into custody.