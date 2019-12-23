Consider farmers’ sentiments, says Andhra Pradesh Students' JAC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Students’ Youth Joint Action Committee (JAC) claimed that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s proposal of a decentralised administration made at the Assembly would only create dispute among different regions of the State and hence, all MLAs should vote against the proposal.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, JAC State president Rayapati Jagadish opined that the State government should take responsibility and withdraw its proposal of three capitals, considering the sentiments and aspirations of the farmers, who gave their fertile lands for the construction of the capital at Amaravati.

He also reminded that the Students’ JAC played a major role during Samaikya Andhra agitation and had criticised the TDP MPs and MLAs for failing to raise voice against the injustice happening to the State, during the bifurcation.

“The same is happening now with all the MLAs maintaining silence over the injustice done to thousands of farmers. During the elections, Jagan had promised that he did not have any intention of changing the capital. But he did not keep his promise. Instead of shifting the capital, it will be good if the government focuses on creating private-sector employment,” he said.

The JAC members further alleged that GN Rao’s Committee had no legal stand and staged a protest by burning the copies of its recommendations.