Private school teachers in Vijayawada demand health security, ID cards

PTLS State president C Durga Prasad said, 'Almost every professional is provided with an identity card by the State government, through which they can enjoy a few benefits.'

Many private institutes remove ageing teachers nowadays as young teachers are more attuned to the new technologies used for teaching.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Private Teachers’ and Lecturers’ Society (PTLS) demanded amenities for the betterment of private teachers and lecturers from the State government at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Addressing mediapersons, PTLS State president C Durga Prasad said, “Almost every professional is provided with an identity card by the State government, through which they can enjoy a few benefits.

For example, journalists get an accreditation card, with the help of which, they can pay less money for train and bus tickets and also get subsidised rates for buying lands. Similarly, private teachers should also have such kind of government-approved identity cards.”

The society also demanded Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) and the facility of having a fixed deposit (FD).“The private teachers have equal rights as that of the government teachers and should get health cards. Not all teachers and lecturers teaching at private schools come from well-to-do families.

Also, many private institutes remove ageing teachers nowadays as young teachers are more attuned to the new technologies used for teaching. In these situations, the health cards would help the teachers to provide for their family,” added the president.

Development of a teaching community welfare corporation was also demanded. This body will see to it that all basic provisions such as minimum wage is being given to the private teachers.“Many institutions are giving Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 per month to teachers, instead of Rs 18,000 per month as fixed by the State government,” said the president.

