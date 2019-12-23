SCR revises tariff of standard meals in Vijayawada division

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In order to streamline the cost of various food items in railway stations under the Vijayawada division, officials have revised the tariff of standard meals and menu, which came into effect from December 17 this year.

Officials said the standard food menu include tea, coffee, janata meal, breakfast for passengers preferring vegetarian food. Egg curry, chicken curry meal and snack meal will be available for those preferring non-vegetarian food.

In case any vendor charges extra amount or provides poor quality food, passengers can call to file their complaints 138/139 or register their complaints through the Rail Madad App or via Twitter.

Passengers can register their complaints by calling the numbers or through social media, if the service provided by any mobile pantry car on trains or IRCTC vending carts on platforms was dissatisfactory.