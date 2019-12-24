Home Cities Vijayawada

Bezawada Bar Association opposes HC in Kurnool

JAC formed with six district bar associations to take out ‘Chalo High Court’ rally today

Advocates staging a protest against shifting of the Andhra Pradesh High Court at Civil Courts in Vijayawada on Monday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Boycotting duties, advocates of the Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) staged a protest in front of the BBA Hall on Monday and demanded that the State government does not move the High Court to Kurnool from Amaravati. Sloganeering against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party seeking justice, the bar association opposed the proposal of a decentralised administration and recommendations of the GN Rao Committee that suggested shifting Andhra Pradesh High Court to Kurnool. 

Addressing media on the occasion, BBA President P Lakshmikanth said that they have formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) with six district bar associations to fight against the proposal of shifting High Court from Amaravati.

The JAC has given a call for court boycott from December 23 to 27 and announced a ‘Chalo High Court’ rally on Tuesday as part of the protest programme. 

Lakshmikanth said that shifting the High Court will not be a solution for the development of the Rayalaseema region and suggested the government to form a special High Court bench there, keeping the Principal Court in Amaravati. 

“The impression that by shifting the High Court to Kurnool will develop the Rayalaseema region is illogical. Instead, they can propose industries related to education and health be built in that region so that the youth can get employment,” the BBA president opined. 

He further said that the public will suffer if the High Court is shifted to Kurnool. Lakshmikanth said, “Only after the Supreme Court Collegium suggested Amaravati as a suitable location and the Central Cabinet selected the particular site that the previous government had set up the High Court at Nelapadu village. How can the State government shift the High Court without taking the Collegium into consideration?”The BBA representatives also called GN Rao Committee’s recommendations bogus and stated that it had no legal stand.

