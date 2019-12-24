Committee clears industrial incentives to tune of Rs 701 crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The 22nd state-level committee for sanction of incentives for industrial units was convened in the office of the Commissionerate of Industries, here on Monday.

It approved 933 incentive claims pertaining to 206 large and mega industrial units for an amount of Rs 701.88 crore and 7 claims for Rs 82,86,514 under Industrial Infrastructure Development Scheme.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Director of Industries Subramanyam Javvadi, was attended by representatives of industrial associations, including AP Chamber of commerce & Industry, Confederation of Indian Industry, Federation of Small Industries Association, Dalit Indian Chamber of commerce & Industry and others.