Farewell meet for foreign poets in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A formal farewell meeting was conducted for the poets from various countries at the Culture Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati in Vijayawada on Monday.

Classical dancer Sruthi Samanvi performed a Kuchipudi recital to bid adieu to the foreign literati. She began her performance with Marakatamani Maya Chela, in which she elaborately depicted varied aspects of Lord Krishna’s captivating beauty.

This was followed by Sathyabhama Daruvu in which she depicted Lord Krishna’s fourth consort Satyabhama. Later, she performed Janutha Sabda, another description of Lord Krishna’s mischievous, yet harmless acts. She concluded her performance with Devisthute in praise of Goddess Durga.

“I am happy that for some of them my performance was the first Kuchipudi performance they ever saw,” said the dancer.