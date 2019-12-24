Meet on upgrading government school infrastructure in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A two-day State-level workshop on education organised by RTE Forum of AP in association with ChildFund India and other NGOs began at a private hotel in Vijayawada on Monday.

The focus of the workshop is on infrastructure upgradation in government schools and ensuring proper implementation of the Right to Education (RTE) Act throughout the State.

Speaking on the occasion, principal secretary to the State government’s school education department Budithi Raja Sekhar said, “Around one-third of the 45,000 government schools in the State will be revamped on par with international standards by June next year. Also, proper sanitation facilities will be allotted priority among the infrastructure projects undertaken, followed by classrooms and play areas.”

Raja Sekhar also said the Andhra Pradesh Schools Regulation and Monitoring Commission (APSRMC) was set up in order to ensure that each child in the State can exercise his or her right to get educated under the RTE Act, 2009.

Discussions on providing skill-based education to students instead of pressurising them with coaching to gain admissions in IITs and IIMs were also held. “This will aid in ensuring that a student’s childhood is not lost and also help them to choose in which field he or she want to excel,” said Raja Sekhar.

He said that the aim is to change the education system which is plagued by discrimination in terms of access and contents of education.