One killed, 3 injured in road accident in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A youngster was killed and three others injured in a road accident under Bhavanipuram police station limits when the bikes they were riding collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Aakula Manikanta (19), a resident of Kummaripalem Centre and the three injured were moved to the Guntur Government General Hospital for treatment.

According to Bhavanipuram Circle Inspector (CI) DKN Mohan Reddy, the road accident took place around 6 am in the morning when the four youngsters on two bikes were on their way to Bhavanipuram from Urmila Nagar.

“Being oblivious of a bus coming from the opposite direction, the youngsters tried to cross the road by taking the bypass road. However, by the time they finally saw the bus and applied sudden brakes, it resulted in the mishap.

While Manikanta died on the spot, three others sustained injuries and condition of one of them is reported to be critical,” said the CI. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s parents, a case of accidental death has been lodged.