Home Cities Vijayawada

Demanding justice for B-Pharm student brutally killed 12 years ago, parents to protest on December 27

Civil society organisations, lawyers, human rights activists, Muslim rights protection societies and other NGOs will take part in the protest.

Published: 25th December 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Demanding justice for 17-year-old B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, who was brutally killed 12 years ago, her parents Shamshad Begum and Iqbal Basha have decided to stage a protest at  Dharna Chowk near Alankar Center on Friday.

Civil society organisations, lawyers, human rights activists, Muslim rights protection societies and other NGOs will take part in the protest.

On November last year, a division bench of the High Court (HC) comprising Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and SV Bhatt expressed their dissatisfaction on the 11-months SIT probe and directed CBI to investigate the 12-year-old sensational case afresh by lodging fresh FIRs.

The bench also directed CBI officials to probe separately into the aspect of the destruction of material objects (evidence) of the case on October 7, 2014, before the High Court decided on a pending appeal filed by the acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu.

During their investigation, CBI officials conducted re-post-mortem of Ayesha’s body and questioned Satyam Babu and seven suspects, Koneru Satish, hostel warden Inampudi Padma and her husband Siva Ramakrishna.

“It’s been 12 years since my daughter was murdered, but the case still remains a mystery. The government should take this seriously and render justice to her. To give a jolt to the government, we will stage a protest on Friday,” said Shamshad Begum.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ayesha Meera Andhra Pradesh murder case Ayesha Meera murder case
India Matters
When The New Indian Express asked a senior police officer how a detention centre that can house only 25 persons can accommodate all the detainees, he said on the condition of anonymity, “This place is ready for now. There are other places too which we are trying to zero in on. This place also has scope for expansion. We will build more rooms if necessary.” (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
WATCH | No detention centre for illegal immigrants? This one is right near Bengaluru
WATCH | Palakkad man's Article 14 auto hogs limelight amidst CAA protests
Amid the ongoing protests over the Citizenship Act across the country, the Narendra Modi cabinet on Tuesday gave the green signal to a proposal to update the National Population Register. (File photo | PTI)
NPR explainer: All you need to know about the exhaustive database of Indian residents 
Notes from the underworld: Bengaluru ex-don comes out with 'The Gangster's Gita'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Licypriya Kangujam-World’s youngest climate activist from India
CM B S Yediyurappa (File photo | EPS)
'Go back, go back': Karnataka CM Yediyurappa feels anti-CAA heat in Kerala
Gallery
People offer prayer at Annai Vailankkanni Shrine at Besant Nagar on the eve of Christmas on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Here's how India is ringing in Christmas 2019!
With the Centre in denial over the existence of detention centres to house illegal immigrants, what will happen to the one coming up in Bengaluru’s backyard? Karnataka’s first detention centre in Nelamangala taluk can house 25 people. (Photo | EPS, Special Arrangement)
Detention centre for illegal immigrants springs up near Bengaluru, local panchayat in the dark
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp