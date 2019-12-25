Demanding justice for B-Pharm student brutally killed 12 years ago, parents to protest on December 27

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding justice for 17-year-old B-Pharmacy student Ayesha Meera, who was brutally killed 12 years ago, her parents Shamshad Begum and Iqbal Basha have decided to stage a protest at Dharna Chowk near Alankar Center on Friday.

Civil society organisations, lawyers, human rights activists, Muslim rights protection societies and other NGOs will take part in the protest.

On November last year, a division bench of the High Court (HC) comprising Justice TBN Radhakrishnan and SV Bhatt expressed their dissatisfaction on the 11-months SIT probe and directed CBI to investigate the 12-year-old sensational case afresh by lodging fresh FIRs.

The bench also directed CBI officials to probe separately into the aspect of the destruction of material objects (evidence) of the case on October 7, 2014, before the High Court decided on a pending appeal filed by the acquitted Pidathala Satyam Babu.

During their investigation, CBI officials conducted re-post-mortem of Ayesha’s body and questioned Satyam Babu and seven suspects, Koneru Satish, hostel warden Inampudi Padma and her husband Siva Ramakrishna.

“It’s been 12 years since my daughter was murdered, but the case still remains a mystery. The government should take this seriously and render justice to her. To give a jolt to the government, we will stage a protest on Friday,” said Shamshad Begum.