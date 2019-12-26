Police solve woman’s murder by friend in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the arrest of a man on Wednesday, Gudivada police said they had solved the murder case of Kruparani, who was found dead at an isolated location in Barrilanka village of Krishna district on December 19.

Addressing a press conference in Gudivada town, police said the accused, Namburi Venkata Ramaraju (38), was an auto-rickshaw driver and admitted to the crime as the woman had rejected his marriage proposal.

After leaving her husband over family disputes, Kruparani had been living with her widowed mother for the past one year. Both Kruparani and her mother Isamma worked in a nearby factory.

A few months ago, Ramaraju befriended the victim after she hired his vehicle. They exchanged phone numbers, post which the accused forced her to accept his proposal and even sexually harassed her.

“On December 18, Kruparani left home but did not return. She was found dead on the outskirts of Barrilanka village. Following her mother’s complaint, we investigated the case and arrested the accused. Ramaraju held grudge against her as she refused his proposal.

During the course of the investigation, Ramaraju admitted that he had stopped Kruparani when she was on her way home and took her to a secluded location. After sexual assaulting her, he choked her to death with a rope,” Gudivada police said.

The accused will be produced in a court on Thursday.