Vijayawada civic chief to take part in World Urban Forum

VIJAYAWADA: Representatives of UN-Habitat and United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) invited Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh to participate in the World Urban Forum meeting scheduled to be held at Dubai during February 2020.

A delegation met Venkatesh and discussed shared global practices for recycling and reusing waste, cleaning water bodies and canals, and improvement of public parks.

During the course of the meeting, the civic body decided to jointly work with the UN-Habitat and UNIDO on the city’s priorities for improving the quality of life. Venkatesh appraised the Sustainable Cities Integrated Approach Pilot (SCIAP) and other technical inputs given by the team.