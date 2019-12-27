Ahead of Swachh Survekshan survey, Vijayawada ups game in waste segregation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the objective to secure a good rank in the Swachh Survekshan-2020 survey, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) is leaving no stone unturned. In a move that will fortify its chances, the civic body is planning to provide one more coloured bin, in addition to the two existing ones, to the residents for efficient segregation of plastic waste.

In June 2017, the civic body implemented a new solid waste management plan to mark World Environment Day. It began segregation of dry and wet garbage generated from households. Under the initiative, the VMC, with the support of voluntary organisations and NGOs, distributed two coloured bins — a green and a blue one — for strengthening waste segregation at ground-level across the 59 divisions of the city. Since then, the residents have been separating waste appropriately and handing them over to the sanitation workers in the two coloured bins.

“As of now, around 85 per cent of the city residents are actively segregating wet and dry waste. The initiative of distributing one more bin to them will definitely enhance the source segregation process as the residents had already been asked to handover plastic wastes separately to the sanitation workers,” VMC chief medical officer for health (CMOH) K Arjuna Rao told TNIE on Thursday.

Elaborating further, Rao informed that a month ago, the civic body joined hands with Ultratech, one of the leading cement manufacturers, to handover the plastic waste to the company, which is utilising them as a replacement for coal. “Initially, we are planning to arrange the third bin at 100 spots identified by the sanitation inspectors across the city. Tenders in this regard will be invited shortly,” he added.

As per the information provided by the civic officials, the city generates around 550 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) per day and the segregated garbage is initially dumped at the transfer station on the premises of Ajith Singh Nagar dumping yard. Of the total MSW generated per day, wet waste comprises 220 metric tonnes and dry waste 300 metric tonnes, which 30 tonnes of plastic waste. Since this August, the VMC has enforced a total ban on single-use plastic products under its ambit and also penalised traders and shopkeepers found selling or in possession of them.