Set up panels to prevent cockfights, says Krishna District Collector, A Md Imtiaz

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With just a few weeks left for Sankranti, the district administration has decided to constitute committees at village, mandal and division levels to ensure prevention of cock fights, said Krishna District Collector A Md Imtiaz.

The Collector on Thursday convened a review meeting with the officials concerned to discuss the steps to be taken in order to prevent cockfights during the Sankranti festive season. Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that officials of revenue, police and veterinary department will be the members of the committees and they will be assisted by village volunteers and women police personnel. Explaining the duties of the committees to be constituted, he said the members will sensitise the public in their respective jurisdictions by displaying banners and posters, distributing pamphlets and broadcasting advertisements highlighting the punishments to be given to those indulging in cockfight bettings.

“Keeping in view past experiences, instructions were given to the officials concerned to strengthen vigil at Nuzvid, Penamaluru, Kaikaluru, Kalidindi, Nandigama, Nandiwada, Gudivada, Bapulapadu, Tiruvuru and Gampalagudem,’’ Imitiaz said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) M Ravindra Babu has said that conducting cockfight bettings is a crime under Gaming Act-174 and torturing animals is a punishable offence under the 1960 Act.

“In this scenario, we are suggesting the public to organise volleyball, kabaddi, rangoli and other competitions instead of organising cockfights. We have already identified spots where cockfight bettings are conducted regularly and strengthening the vigil. Previously, several cases were filed against those participating in the bettings and still they have to appear in courts from time to time,” the SP said.

He said this year, stern action will be taken against those participating in cock fight bettings.Joint Collector Madhavi Latha, veterinary department joint director K Bharath Ramesh and other officials were also present.