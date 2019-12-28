BJP MP Sujana submits Amaravati farmers’ petition to President

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing the YSRC government’s three-capital proposal as a joke, BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Union minister YS Chowdary (Sujana Chowdary) gave a representation, written by farmers of Amaravati, to President Ram Nath Kovind requesting the latter’s intervention in the issue. He said the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government was unilaterally taking decisions and requested the President to give audience to the farmers of the capital region.

Speaking to the media after meeting the President in Hyderabad on Friday, Chowdary found fault with the ruling party for creating a rift among different regions in the State. “The three-capital proposal is ridiculous. If the government wants decentralised development, let it empower panchayats and districts. Development happens when industries and other institutions are established, but not through decentralisation of governance,” he said.

Earlier in the day, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana observed a silent protest (mouna deeksha) at Uddandarayunipalem in Amaravati, where Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the capital city project. Taking serious exception to the ‘dictatorial’ governance by the YSRC, Kanna noted, “The government constituted GN Rao committee and even before the committee submitted its recommendations, the Chief Minister announced the proposal in the Assembly.

Then they claimed that the recommendations would be discussed with all parties, but before the all-party meeting, a Cabinet meeting was held. And even before the Cabinet meeting, a YSRC MP (Vijayasai Redyy) gave a call for celebration in Visakhapatnam claiming the Chief Minister announced it as the executive capital. All this shows that they are treating the State as their own property without any democratic governance.

We strongly condemn this dictatorial and arrogant rule.” Kanna also criticised the constitution of committees by the government. He also recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA supported Amaravati in various ways including announcing capital gains exemption to the farmers. “Just like the TDP, the YSRC is also using committees to implement its agendas,” he alleged. He also came down on the Jagan government observing that it was not different from the earlier TDP regime.

“The TDP government wanted to use Amaravati for real estate business. The YSRC is no different. In fact, it is two steps ahead of the TDP as the present government wants to sell the entire State. Jagan claimed he wanted to transform the State, but he is giving sleepless nights to the people. This is a draconian rule,” the BJP chief alleged.