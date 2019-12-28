Capital villagers refuse to end stir

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farmers of capital villages, who have been on the warpath for the 10th day against the three-capital proposal of the State government, have slammed it for constituting another committee on the matter instead of dropping the plan of relocation. Surmising that the committee would anyway not consult with them on the issue, the farmers clarified that they would continue staging protests until the Jagan Mohan Reddy regime junked the proposal.

police arrest villagers during a protest at Mandadam

] against the proposal to shift the capital to Vizag

I P Ravindra Babu

“The government is just wasting time and deceiving everybody in the name of committees. The so-called expert committee, of which GN Rao is the convenor, did not even hold any meeting with us, and directly submitted its report. Now, the government announced another high power committee, which, we are sure, will just follow in the footsteps of the earlier committee.

These committees will anyway parrot the government agenda,” the farmers said. When asked if they would continue staging protests, they replied in affirmative. “We will not back down until the government scraps its relocation proposal,” they added. Before the commencement of Cabinet meeting, police took all the villages en route the Secretariat into their control and imposed prohibitory orders there.

The Law and Order (L&O) police and special forces arrived in huge numbers and took a few villagers into custody as part of preventive measure, and did not allow vehicles towards the Secretariat. Additional forces were deployed at entry points of every village to prevent rallies. Despite the clampdown in identified villages, farmers, women and their families in Mandadam came out of their houses in large numbers and staged a protest. Similar was the situation at Venkatayapalem, Thullur and Velagapudi where villagers tried to block the convoys of ministers and raised slogans against the CM and the YSRC government. They took out rally to the Secretariat, where they were taken into custody.

As many as 27 farmers were reportedly arrested for staging protests. “Without taking our opinion into consideration, Jagan’s government is taking a decision on the capital. He should answer us why he did not mention his idea during election campaigning,” the villagers demanded.

The situation went out of hands in Thullur and Nidamarru as the furious protesters damaged public properties. For damaging a bus belonging to the SRM University, the police arrested the agitators.

Later in the evening, TDP leaders and CPI national secretary K Narayana and others staged a protest in front of the Mangalagiri police station demanding the immediate release of farmers who were arrested in Mandadam.