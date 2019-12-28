Make human rights education compulsory: Human Rights NGO

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People’s Action for Rural Awakening (PARA), an NGO working towards implementation of the United Nations (UN) programme for human rights education (HRE) in schools organised a national children’s convention at MBVK Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday.

“The students whom we trained to fight against injustice will share their experiences at the convention. Also, they will propose a memorandum to the Minister of Education Audimulapu Suresh to request him to make human rights education compulsory in schools,” said director of PARA NGO Fr Ignatius.