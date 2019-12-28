Home Cities Vijayawada

Panel finds insider trading of 4,069 acres by TDP leaders, aides  

‘Boundary of capital area was defined to benefit certain people, who hold lands on the fringes; irregularities in land allotment, violation of various Acts took place’

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, K Atchannaidu and Kala Venkata Rao during a press meet on Friday.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, K Atchannaidu and Kala Venkata Rao during a press meet on Friday.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Cabinet sub-committee, which is probing the alleged irregularities regarding land sales in the CRDA jurisdiction, has found several wrongdoings including purchase of 4,069.94 acres of land by resorting to ‘insider trading’. As per the report, prominent persons involved in insider trading are TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Vemuru Ravi Krishna Prasad, an NRI and close associate of former minister Nara Lokesh, former minister Paritala Sunitha, former MLA GVS Anjaneyulu, Lingamaneni Ramesh, a businessman, Uravakonda MLA and PAC chairman Payyavula Keshav, TDP leaders Lanka Dinakar, Dhulipala Narendra, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and Putta Mahesh Yadav. 

The sub-committee was constituted by the State government to review major policies, projects, programmes, institutions established (corporations, societies, companies, etc) and key administrative actions since the bifurcation of the State. It submitted its report to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy just before the Cabinet meeting. During the review meeting on the process of land pooling, choosing of the capital area and defining the boundaries of CRDA, the sub-committee found the irregularities, which benefited a select group of people. 

It was found that those accused of insider trading were privy to the likely location of the capital and had purchased lands in the capital city/capital region before the official announcement.  Some of them had procured land through benami transactions. Some individuals, having white ration cards, acted as benamis and bought lands on behalf of the leaders. 

Verification of registration records reveals that at least 4,069.94 acres of land were purchased in such manner between June 1, 2014, and December 31, 2014.  It was found that defining the boundary of the capital area was done to benefit certain connected people, who hold lands on the fringes.Fraudulent surrender of lanka, poramboke and government lands towards land pooling scheme to receive returnable plots was also found during the review by the sub-committee.  

Irregularities in land allotment, violation of provisions of AP Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfer) Act 1977 and violation of provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 were also observed. According to the sub-committee report, some of the prominent and evident benami transactions are   — Lingamaneni Ramesh, purchased large parcels of land in his name, his wife L Sumana, his other relatives L Prasanthi, L Swarnakumari, LV Ramesh and LVS Rajasekhar. Former minister Ponguru Narayana purchased 55.27 acres in the name of his benamis Avula Munisankar, Rapuru Sambasiva Rao, Potturi Rameela and Kothapu Varun Kumar. 

Former MLA Kommalapati Sridhar purchased 68.6 acres in the name of his suspected benami firm — Abhinandana Housing Private Limited. Former minister Prathipati Pulla Rao purchased 38.84 acres in the name of his benami Gummadi Suresh. Former minister and MLC Nara Lokesh purchased 62.77 acres in the name of his benami Vemuru Ravikumar Prasad and his business firms Future Space India Private Limited, Goshpadi Green Fields Private Limited and Future Trends Constructions and Infrastructure Limited. 

Former minister Ravela Kishore Babu purchased 40.85 acres in the name of his benami firm Mythri Infra. Former Speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao purchased 17.13 acres in the name of his suspected benami firm Sasi Infra. Others who bought land include Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Payyavula Keshav, Dhulipalla Narendra, M Muralimohan  and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary. The report states that TDP members and their relatives acquired large tracts of land within or near the designated capital city and it was one of the main reasons for locating the capital area as per the CRDA Act 2014. 

This apart, to favour them, the government had manipulated the boundaries of the capital area after the initial designation. Redesigning the boundaries of the LPS area was done so that the lands of the TDP leaders or their relatives fell right adjacent to the boundary of the LPS zone and redrawing the boundaries was done to bring the lands into CRDA. A total of 524.545 acres belong to TDP leaders and their benamis was benefited. 

The government allotted 850 acres to five private entities for the establishment of universities and health care institutions before the formulation of uniform pricing policy, while, 18 central public sector undertakings, 24 Central government departments, 22 State government institutions and two charitable trusts were allotted lands after the formulation of the policy. The report  says 1,691 acres were allotted to Singapore-based Ascendas-Singbridget and Sembcorp for seed capital stating it to be government-to-government pact.

Select group  
Prominent persons involved in insider trading: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Vemuru Ravi Krishna Prasad, an NRI and close associate of former minister Nara Lokesh, former minister Paritala Sunitha, former MLA GVS Anjaneyulu, Lingamaneni Ramesh, a businessman, Uravakonda MLA and PAC chairman Payyavula Keshav, TDP leaders Lanka Dinakar, Dhulipala Narendra, Kambhampati Rammohan Rao and Putta Mahesh Yadav Those accused of insider trading were privy to the likely location of the capital and had purchased lands in the capital region before the official announcement
Some of them had procured land through benami transactions.

