Retired IAS officer reviews condition of night shelters in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A state-level monitoring committee chairperson JC Sarma, a retired IAS official, has convened a review meeting with Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) chief V Prasanna Venkatesh over the measures to be taken for the maintenance of night shelters and the other development works to be taken up in the future.

The meeting was chaired by committee member Irfan Ali and Deputy Commissioner of Police (CTF) KP Srinivas at the district collector’s camp office here on Friday. During the course of the meeting, Sarma asked the civic officials to provide the accurate number of destitute staying in the night shelters being maintained by the VMC and reviewed the facilities offered for them.

On the occasion, he suggested the officials arrange dinner for the destitute and improve the basic amenities at the existing night home shelters across the city. The retired IAS officer also advised the VMC officials to arrange temporary shelters for the destitute living on the footpath near Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and railway station. Other suggestions included introduction of biometric attendance for the staff and providing an honorarium on a regular basis to the NGOs contributing for the maintenance of the night shelters.